Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Marathon Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 209,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,058,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

