Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,492 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,692 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,554,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,918,000 after purchasing an additional 270,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $59,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. TheStreet cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.