Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.
Marine Products Stock Performance
MPX opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Marine Products has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.
Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter.
Marine Products Company Profile
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
