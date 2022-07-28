Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Marine Products Stock Performance

MPX opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Marine Products has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Marine Products by 5.5% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marine Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marine Products by 29.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Marine Products by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Marine Products by 2.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marine Products in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

