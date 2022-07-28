MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.05-$8.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HZO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.60.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Stock Up 1.9 %

HZO stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $943.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.67. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MarineMax by 28.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 53,839 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth $2,080,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth $2,002,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,712,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,926,000 after acquiring an additional 37,795 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.