Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Katie Bickerstaffe Buys 109 Shares

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 109 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($181.23).
Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe bought 102 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($179.42).
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance
LON MKS traded up GBX 1.15 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 139.75 ($1.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,240,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.21. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 127 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.17). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.81.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
