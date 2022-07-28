Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Katie Bickerstaffe Buys 109 Shares

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 109 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($181.23).

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe bought 102 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($179.42).

LON MKS traded up GBX 1.15 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 139.75 ($1.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,240,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.21. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 127 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.17). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.81.

MKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.59) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 202.75 ($2.44).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

