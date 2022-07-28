Marlin Price Up 26.5% Over Last 7 Days (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $61.83 million and $21.36 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Marlin has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro.

Buying and Selling Marlin

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

