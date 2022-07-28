Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $157.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.70 and its 200-day moving average is $163.00. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

