Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 546,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,160,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE MMC traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,134. The company has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.