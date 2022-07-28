Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

Masco has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Masco to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,170. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40. Masco has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its position in Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.