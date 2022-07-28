Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 26,238 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.79.

Mason Industrial Technology Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 122.3% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mason Industrial Technology

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

