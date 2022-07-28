Matador Resources’ (MTDR) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,423. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 3.77.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Matador Resources by 132.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,468 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $58,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 439.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,196,000 after buying an additional 1,151,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $47,475,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

