Matador Resources (MTDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Matador Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 1.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $9.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

Matador Resources stock opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 3.77.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

