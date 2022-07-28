Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.61. 56,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 3.77.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Matador Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 77.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after buying an additional 546,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 57.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,625,000 after buying an additional 447,266 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

