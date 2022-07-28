Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Match Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.30. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.