McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Trimmed by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $258.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.21 and its 200 day moving average is $247.74. The company has a market capitalization of $191.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

