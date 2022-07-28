McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $258.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.74. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.77.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

