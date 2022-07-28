McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their maintains rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.77.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.01. 29,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

