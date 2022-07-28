McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.01

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.01 and last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 10626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$23.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.