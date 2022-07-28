MCF Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,587 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,119,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.3 %

WMT stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.27. The stock had a trading volume of 118,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,768. The firm has a market cap of $351.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

