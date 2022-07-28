MCF Advisors LLC Invests $1.11 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,572,901 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,947,000 after buying an additional 42,823 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 382,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $94,809,000 after buying an additional 41,908 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $259.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,115. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.21 and a 200 day moving average of $247.74. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.77.

About McDonald's

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

