MCF Advisors LLC Invests $1.94 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,982,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,966,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,477.8% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,069,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,109 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.35. 47,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,397. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

