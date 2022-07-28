MCF Advisors LLC Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Neogen comprises about 0.2% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Neogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Neogen by 3,130.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.69. 30,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,544. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 0.63. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

