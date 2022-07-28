MCF Advisors LLC Makes New $765,000 Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 186,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.25. 111,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

