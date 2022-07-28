MCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $9.72 on Thursday, reaching $143.70. The company had a trading volume of 384,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,999. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
