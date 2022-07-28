MCF Advisors LLC Takes $4.05 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 182,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000. Radian Group makes up approximately 0.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Radian Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,624,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,852,000 after purchasing an additional 391,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Radian Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,589,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Radian Group by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,410 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,984,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,197,000 after purchasing an additional 623,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Radian Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,888,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,160,000 after purchasing an additional 156,214 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $173,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

