MCF Advisors LLC Takes $726,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after buying an additional 505,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Amgen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after buying an additional 453,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,138,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.44. The company had a trading volume of 47,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,802. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

