MCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 230,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,852,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.17. 125,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,075,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

