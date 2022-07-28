MCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,779 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $534.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,512. The firm has a market cap of $501.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

