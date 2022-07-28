Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust comprises about 1.6% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

