Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading Down 12.1%

Shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Rating) traded down 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.17). 257,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,828% from the average session volume of 13,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.20).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £6.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. It is developing a port and facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. The company also provides port operation services including cargo handling, storage, and other ancillary port and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.