Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-$7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.50 billion-$58.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.10 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.25-7.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.22.

MRK stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.67. The company had a trading volume of 568,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879,853. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

