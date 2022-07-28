Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.87.

META stock opened at $161.68 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $437.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

