Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Lowered to $222.00 at Citigroup

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $270.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $273.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.09.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $169.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $458.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.44.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,045 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

