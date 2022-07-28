Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives “Maintains” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

MEOH has been the topic of several other reports. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.62.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.02. 149,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,427. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $56.79.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Methanex by 64.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Methanex by 284.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

