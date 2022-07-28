Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives “Maintains” Rating from UBS Group

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MEOH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $58.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.62.

MEOH traded down $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 124,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,427. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.77. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 780,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after buying an additional 183,416 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,752,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after buying an additional 207,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

