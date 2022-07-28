Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$47.10 and last traded at C$47.28. 81,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 225,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Methanex to C$36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.85.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.91.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.5161956 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 4.89%.

In other news, Director Nojan Abrary bought 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,146.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,071,250.21. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,601 shares of company stock worth $99,848.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

