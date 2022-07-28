Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their maintains rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $337.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $5.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.68. The company had a trading volume of 808,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,090,430. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

