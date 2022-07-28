Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.60

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.60 and traded as high as $28.52. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 9,289 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $447.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $521,654.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,612 shares of company stock valued at $41,506. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

