Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Update

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,200 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the June 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Paul F. Truex acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,780 shares in the company, valued at $457,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 33,568 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,638,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MIST traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.32. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,985. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.81.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

