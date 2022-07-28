Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 3.8 %
Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.04. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.24). Equities analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -8.56 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.