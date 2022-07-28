Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 3.8 %

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.04. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.24). Equities analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -8.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,202 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

