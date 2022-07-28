Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.42

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and traded as low as $27.41. Mitsubishi Chemical shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 2,401 shares traded.
Mitsubishi Chemical Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.25%.
Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.
