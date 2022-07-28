MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

MKS Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $11.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $130.43. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.