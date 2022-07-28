MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Cut to $230.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 95.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MKSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 5.1 %

MKS Instruments stock traded up $5.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.66. 41,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,225. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $181.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

