MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Update

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 482.1% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
MMTec Trading Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ MTC opened at $1.57 on Thursday. MMTec has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.
About MMTec
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MMTec (MTC)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for MMTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.