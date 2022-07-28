MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Update

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 482.1% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MMTec Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ MTC opened at $1.57 on Thursday. MMTec has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia, MM Future, MMBD Advisory and HC Securities; and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

