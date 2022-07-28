Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 0.1% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.18. 56,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,072,725. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

