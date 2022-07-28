Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Has $21.41 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,269 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 8.7% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $21,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,999 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.99. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,779. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79.

