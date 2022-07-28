Monavale 1-Day Volume Tops $1.13 Million (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $1,010.72 or 0.04237920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market cap of $10.44 million and $1.13 million worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00265148 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000793 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002306 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,329 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax.

Monavale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.