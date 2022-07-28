Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 44.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average is $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $432,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.