Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,356. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.75. The company has a market cap of $87.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,940,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,149,000 after purchasing an additional 923,746 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Mondelez International by 337.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 769,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after acquiring an additional 593,364 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in Mondelez International by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 337,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 96,394 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,908,000 after buying an additional 93,725 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.