Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $115,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,464,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $550.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.89.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $451.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.82. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.02 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

